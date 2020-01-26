Home

Martha Pellegrini Hughes, age 87, of Arlington Heights, formerly of Northbrook, IL, passed away peacefully with her loving family at her side, on January 20, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Joseph, Loving mother of Lisa Marie (Donald) Murn and Valerie Hughes (Peter) Parrilli, Devoted grandma of Dana, Mitchell, Tracy, Joseph, Nicholas, Salvatore, Michael and Angel. Great grandmother of Millicent and Francis. Martha lived at The Moorings of Arlington Heights and Crane Crest in Lauderdale – by – the – Sea, Florida. A Memorial Celebration of Life will be planned for the Spring. Arrangements entrusted to Green Burials of Love, Ltd., Marion O'Connor Friel – Funeral Director. Info: (847) 721- 0322
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Jan. 26, 2020
