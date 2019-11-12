|
|
Martha Rosen nee Hirsch. Born in Budapest Hungary. She was a Holocaust Survivor. Former Real Estate Entrepreneur. She loved to dance and spend time with her family. Beloved wife of Randy Rosen. Loving mother of Sandee (Gary) Lynch, Ron (Renata) Klippel, Bonnie (Tony) Sherwood and Sheri Rosen. Proud and loving grandmother "Anyu" of Brian and Anna Lynch, Blake, Braydon and Sienna Klippel, Avery and Hudson Sherwood and Ethan Moan. Daughter of the late Charlotte Drucker and the late Louis Hirsch. Stepdaughter of the late Leslie Drucker. Dear cousin of many. Martha had many family and friends who tragically perished in the Holocaust. Service Wednesday 10AM at Chicago Jewish Funerals, 195 N. Buffalo Grove Road (one block north of Lake Cook Road) Buffalo Grove. Interment Westlawn. Memorials to the Jewish National Fund, 60 Revere Drive, Suite 725, Northbrook, IL 60062, www.jnf.org would be appreciated. Arrangements by Chicago Jewish Funerals - Buffalo Grove Chapel, 847. 229.8822, www.cjfinfo.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Nov. 12, 2019