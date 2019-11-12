Chicago Tribune Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Chicago Jewish Funerals - Buffalo Grove Chapel
195 North Buffalo Grove Road
Buffalo Grove, IL 60089-1703
(847) 229-8822
Service
Wednesday, Nov. 13, 2019
10:00 AM
Chicago Jewish Funerals - Buffalo Grove Chapel
195 North Buffalo Grove Road
Buffalo Grove, IL 60089-1703
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Martha Rosen
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Martha Rosen

Add a Memory
Martha Rosen Obituary
Martha Rosen nee Hirsch. Born in Budapest Hungary. She was a Holocaust Survivor. Former Real Estate Entrepreneur. She loved to dance and spend time with her family. Beloved wife of Randy Rosen. Loving mother of Sandee (Gary) Lynch, Ron (Renata) Klippel, Bonnie (Tony) Sherwood and Sheri Rosen. Proud and loving grandmother "Anyu" of Brian and Anna Lynch, Blake, Braydon and Sienna Klippel, Avery and Hudson Sherwood and Ethan Moan. Daughter of the late Charlotte Drucker and the late Louis Hirsch. Stepdaughter of the late Leslie Drucker. Dear cousin of many. Martha had many family and friends who tragically perished in the Holocaust. Service Wednesday 10AM at Chicago Jewish Funerals, 195 N. Buffalo Grove Road (one block north of Lake Cook Road) Buffalo Grove. Interment Westlawn. Memorials to the Jewish National Fund, 60 Revere Drive, Suite 725, Northbrook, IL 60062, www.jnf.org would be appreciated. Arrangements by Chicago Jewish Funerals - Buffalo Grove Chapel, 847. 229.8822, www.cjfinfo.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Nov. 12, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Martha's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
SYMPATHY FLOWERS
white lillies of peace
Send Sympathy Flowers to
Chicago Jewish Funerals - Buffalo Grove Chapel
Send Flowers
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Chicago Jewish Funerals - Buffalo Grove Chapel
Download Now