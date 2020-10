Martha S. Solomon (nee Browdy); devoted mother of Dena and Lorne Solomon, loving daughter of the late Max and Susan Browdy. Close friend and former spouse of the late Fred Solomon. Treasured friend, brilliant mentor and kind caring human being to many. In lieu of flowers, donations to your local animal shelter would be appreciated. Private services and shiva have been held. For information or to leave condolences, Shalom Memorial Funeral Home, (847) 255-3520 or www.shalom2.com