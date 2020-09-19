Martha S. Wrobel, age 94; beloved wife of the late Alexander; loving mother of Geraldine (John) Fornek, Richard (the late Beverly), Edward (Sandra), Diane (Ronald) Fox and the late Jerome; cherished grandmother of Mark (Amy) and Jeffrey (Amanda) Wrobel, Michael, Brian, and Jennifer (Jim) Fornek-Tsai and Christopher and Joe Fox; fond great-grandmother of 4; dearest sister of 10. Visitation Sunday, September 20, 2020, 2-8 PM at Matz Funeral Home, 410 E. Rand Rd., Mt. Prospect. Prayers Monday, 9:15 AM from the funeral home to St. James Church, Arlington Hts. for a 10:00 AM mass. Interment Maryhill. 847/394-2336