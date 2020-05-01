Martha Singleton Ferris, 87, passed away peacefully on April 29, 2020.
A Florida resident, she spent most of her life in the Chicago area where she had a highly successful 26-year career in the retail fashion business. An extraordinary mother and grandmother, she had a wide circle of friends who loved her dynamic personality, effortless glamour, ready sense of humor, and wise perspective. An avid golfer-known for consistently hitting her ball down the middle of the fairways at Exmoor Country Club, Shoreacres, and the Country Club of Florida-she loved family time, reading, and travel to beautiful places especially with her beloved husband and soulmate of 29 years, the late Robert C. Ferris of Princeton, IL.
Martha Janice Singleton was born on March 31, 1933, the daughter of Thomas B. and Kathryn Hall Singleton. She graduated from New Trier High School and Northwestern University, the alma mater of both her parents. She was an active supporter of good causes, notably Presbyterian-St. Luke's Hospital, Northwestern, and the Chicago Botanic Garden.
Martha's career in fashion began in 1969 when she joined Bonwit Teller & Co. as Chicago Director of Fashion and Publicity. She subsequently became a Regional Vice President at Lord & Taylor. She was well known and respected in Chicago fashion circles as an accomplished professional who injected fun and flair into her work.
Martha is survived by her daughter Kathryn Needham Hodges of Brooklyn, NY; her son John Singleton Needham of Bedford, NY; her brother Thomas H. Singleton of Greenbrae, CA; her first cousin Jan Ann Kahler of Denver; and four granddaughters: Olivia F. Hodges, Elizabeth B. Needham, Leigh H. Needham, and Alexandra B. Needham. In addition to her husband Robert C. Ferris, she was also pre-deceased by her first husband Richard H. Needham of Chicago, and Robert Flink, to whom she was married in her later years.
A memorial service will be held in the Chicago area at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Fisher Center for Alzheimer's Research Foundation (see alzinfo.org).
Private burial will be held Saturday May, 2, 2020
Published in Chicago Tribune on May 1, 2020.