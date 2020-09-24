Martha Smith Simpson, 78, of Lake Forest, IL passed away on Sunday, September 20, 2020 at her home. She was born in Chicago, IL on November 24, 1941 to Tempel and Esther (nee Vanderlaan) Smith. Martha attended Roycemore School and Lake Forest College. Martha was the Co-Owner of The Tempel Steel Company, Tempel Farms and Tempel Lipizzans. She was very active in her community and being involved in the Lake Forest Open Lands, Gorton Community Center, Ragdale Foundations, Chicago Botanical Gardens, Rush Presbyterian Hospital, Chicago Art Institute, Lake Forest Academy, Lake Forest Country Day School, Sterling College, Forest Bluff Montessori, College of The Holy Cross, Boys and Girls Club, Dream Association, Briland Food Bank and many other organizations that she believed in. Martha has made a lifetime contribution to preserving the history and continuing education of Dressage riding. But Martha's most loving contribution was towards her family, she is survived by her loving husband Howard Simpson; she was the loving mother and mimi to Linda Leffingwell and her children Meghan, Charlie and Tempel, Larry Leffingwell and his children Pedro, Ricky and Bia and Jennifer Kangethe and her children Sebastian, Stefanie and Sawyer; she was a loving sister to Linda Buonanno and Tempel Smith, Jr. Martha was preceded in death by her parents. A visitation will be held on Wednesday, September 23, 2020 from 4 – 8 pm at Wenban Funeral Home, 320 Vine Ave., Lake Forest, IL 60045. Social distancing and mask wearing will be practiced and there will be a 50 person limit inside the funeral home at all times. A private burial will take place at Milburn Cemetery in Old Mill, IL. Memorial contributions may be sent to The Briland Food Bank Campaign https://www.gofundme.com/f/briland-food-bank
please put Martha's name in the donation comment section. Info: Wenban Funeral Home, Lake Forest (847) 234-0022 or www.wenbanfh.com