Martha Smith Simpson
Martha Smith Simpson, 78, of Lake Forest, IL passed away on Sunday, September 20, 2020 at her home. She was born in Chicago, IL on November 24, 1941 to Tempel and Esther (nee Vanderlaan) Smith. Martha attended Roycemore School and Lake Forest College. Martha was the Co-Owner of The Tempel Steel Company, Tempel Farms and Tempel Lipizzans. She was very active in her community and being involved in the Lake Forest Open Lands, Gorton Community Center, Ragdale Foundations, Chicago Botanical Gardens, Rush Presbyterian Hospital, Chicago Art Institute, Lake Forest Academy, Lake Forest Country Day School, Sterling College, Forest Bluff Montessori, College of The Holy Cross, Boys and Girls Club, Dream Association, Briland Food Bank and many other organizations that she believed in. Martha has made a lifetime contribution to preserving the history and continuing education of Dressage riding. But Martha's most loving contribution was towards her family, she is survived by her loving husband Howard Simpson; she was the loving mother and mimi to Linda Leffingwell and her children Meghan, Charlie and Tempel, Larry Leffingwell and his children Pedro, Ricky and Bia and Jennifer Kangethe and her children Sebastian, Stefanie and Sawyer; she was a loving sister to Linda Buonanno and Tempel Smith, Jr. Martha was preceded in death by her parents. A visitation will be held on Wednesday, September 23, 2020 from 4 – 8 pm at Wenban Funeral Home, 320 Vine Ave., Lake Forest, IL 60045. Social distancing and mask wearing will be practiced and there will be a 50 person limit inside the funeral home at all times. A private burial will take place at Milburn Cemetery in Old Mill, IL. Memorial contributions may be sent to The Briland Food Bank Campaign https://www.gofundme.com/f/briland-food-bank please put Martha's name in the donation comment section. Info: Wenban Funeral Home, Lake Forest (847) 234-0022 or www.wenbanfh.com



Published in PL-Lake on Sep. 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
23
Visitation
04:00 - 08:00 PM
Wenban Funeral Home, Ltd.
Funeral services provided by
Wenban Funeral Home, Ltd.
320 Vine Avenue
Lake Forest, IL 60045
847-234-0022
September 23, 2020
Howard, I'm so sorry for your loss. The world will be a poorer place without her presence.
Leslie Morris
Friend
September 23, 2020
Mary Cecola
September 23, 2020
As the days and weeks pass, and as you return to life's routine, may you continue to feel comfort in knowing that Mrs. Simpson lived, loved and made her mark not only on your hearts but on the hearts of many she crossed paths with. You all have gained an angel. May she sleep in peace.
Emy (Sip Sip Family, Harbour Island)
Friend
September 22, 2020
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow.
Anna Karwat
Friend
September 22, 2020
Barbara Collins
September 22, 2020
Merle Gross
September 22, 2020
I was able to meet Martha through her wonderful brother and her wonderful children. I also came to know her as a result of her work in the Lake Forest community and schools. She was a truly exceptional sister, mother, and grandmother. She was a role model for all of us in the Community. I am grateful I had the opportunity to know her.
Annie Kasten
Ann Kasten
Acquaintance
September 22, 2020
Julie Croman
September 22, 2020
a loved one
September 22, 2020
Patrick Day
September 22, 2020
Miranda Donnelley
September 22, 2020
Laren Jones
September 22, 2020
Sandra Simpson
September 22, 2020
susan wunderlich
