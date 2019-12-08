|
|
Age 96, of San Diego. Died October 19, 2019. Martha was born April 2, 1923 in River Forest, Illinois, the 6th of 9 children of Frank W. and Myrtelle Rogers Swett. Attended Oak Park High School, Swarthmore College, and UW--Madison. Married Dr. Keith Witte in 1952 and they settled in Monroe, Wisconsin. She was active in the Girl Scouts and the city Park Board. Her interests included golf, swimming, reading, bridge, and crossword puzzles. Predeceased by her parents, siblings, and husband. Survived by her daughter Eleanor (Stan Hartz) of Colorado and many nieces and nephews. There was cremation. Donations may be made to the San Diego Humane Society.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Dec. 8, 2019