Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Martha Witte
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Martha Swett Witte

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Martha Swett Witte Obituary
Age 96, of San Diego. Died October 19, 2019. Martha was born April 2, 1923 in River Forest, Illinois, the 6th of 9 children of Frank W. and Myrtelle Rogers Swett. Attended Oak Park High School, Swarthmore College, and UW--Madison. Married Dr. Keith Witte in 1952 and they settled in Monroe, Wisconsin. She was active in the Girl Scouts and the city Park Board. Her interests included golf, swimming, reading, bridge, and crossword puzzles. Predeceased by her parents, siblings, and husband. Survived by her daughter Eleanor (Stan Hartz) of Colorado and many nieces and nephews. There was cremation. Donations may be made to the San Diego Humane Society.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Dec. 8, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Martha's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -