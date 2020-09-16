1/
MARTHA VICTORIA KARLOVIC
1947 - 2020
Martha V. Karlovic, age 96, of LaGrange Park, formerly of Berwyn and Mountain Home, AR. Beloved wife of the late Edward, whom she married on June 21, 1947. Loving mother of Edward (Connie) and the late William (Karen). Devoted grandmother of Bill, Melissa and the late Brandy. Great-grandmother of Hannah, Louis, Vincent, Ryse and Zoelle. Cherished sister of the late Georgean (late Albert) Pocius and the late Rose (late Vernon) Nelson. Dear aunt of five nieces and nephews. Martha was born in Chicago and attended Mason Grammar School and Farragut High School in Chicago. Visitation 10am until Funeral Service 12 Noon Friday, Sept. 18, 2020 at Hallowell & James Funeral Home, 1025 W. 55th St., Countryside. Due to current health guidelines, masks must be worn and social distancing practiced, with only 50 guests allowed in the funeral home at any one time. Interment private. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions to the American Cancer Society appreciated. Funeral home phone 708/352-6500 or www.hjfunerals.com



Published in Chicago Tribune on Sep. 16, 2020.
