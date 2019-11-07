Chicago Tribune Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Woodlawn Funeral Home
7750 West Cermak Road
Forest Park, IL 60130
(708) 442-8500
Visitation
Saturday, Nov. 9, 2019
9:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Woodlawn Funeral Home
7750 West Cermak Road
Forest Park, IL 60130
View Map
Funeral
Saturday, Nov. 9, 2019
12:00 PM
Woodlawn Funeral Home
7750 West Cermak Road
Forest Park, IL 60130
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Martha Houdek
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Martha Vlasta Houdek

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Martha Vlasta Houdek Obituary
Martha Vlasta Houdek, age 101, of Berwyn, Illinois October 28, 2019. Wife of the late Joseph; mother of Paul (Linda), Robert (Liz), Martin (Barbara) and the late Jimmy; grandmother of 2; great grandmother of 1; sister of Yarmil, the late Olga, Elsie, Arthur, Alma and Norbert; aunt of many.

Funeral Saturday Nov. 9, 2019 12 noon in the Woodlawn Funeral Home 7750 W. Cermak Road; Forest Park, IL Visitation Saturday 9a.m. until services at 12 noon. Interment Private.

In lieu of flowers, donations to . (708) 442-8500 or www.woodlawnchicago.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Nov. 7, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Martha's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Woodlawn Funeral Home
Download Now