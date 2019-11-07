|
|
Martha Vlasta Houdek, age 101, of Berwyn, Illinois October 28, 2019. Wife of the late Joseph; mother of Paul (Linda), Robert (Liz), Martin (Barbara) and the late Jimmy; grandmother of 2; great grandmother of 1; sister of Yarmil, the late Olga, Elsie, Arthur, Alma and Norbert; aunt of many.
Funeral Saturday Nov. 9, 2019 12 noon in the Woodlawn Funeral Home 7750 W. Cermak Road; Forest Park, IL Visitation Saturday 9a.m. until services at 12 noon. Interment Private.
In lieu of flowers, donations to . (708) 442-8500 or www.woodlawnchicago.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Nov. 7, 2019