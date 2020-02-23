|
Martin A. "Buzzy" Smith, 85, passed away on January 21st, 2020. Buzzy graduated from Northwestern University Law School, where he won a national moot court championship. He went on to practice law for over 60 years. He leaves behind his loving companion Marlene Woytonik; daughter Stacey Chernoff; son-in-law Seth Chernoff; grandchildren Mat Smith Chernoff and Eli Chernoff; niece Liz Raleigh; and nephew and pal Andy Millman. He was preceded in death by his parents, Louis and Lillian Smith, and his sister, Deedy Smith Franz. An upcoming memorial will be planned. Find info and share memories at www.weinsteinandpiserfuneralhome.com. Donations may be made to Chicago Sinai Congregation or the .
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Feb. 23, 2020