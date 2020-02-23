Chicago Tribune Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Weinstein & Piser Funeral Home
111 Skokie Blvd
Wilmette, IL 60091
(847) 256-5700

Martin A. Smith

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Martin A. Smith Obituary
Martin A. "Buzzy" Smith, 85, passed away on January 21st, 2020. Buzzy graduated from Northwestern University Law School, where he won a national moot court championship. He went on to practice law for over 60 years. He leaves behind his loving companion Marlene Woytonik; daughter Stacey Chernoff; son-in-law Seth Chernoff; grandchildren Mat Smith Chernoff and Eli Chernoff; niece Liz Raleigh; and nephew and pal Andy Millman. He was preceded in death by his parents, Louis and Lillian Smith, and his sister, Deedy Smith Franz. An upcoming memorial will be planned. Find info and share memories at www.weinsteinandpiserfuneralhome.com. Donations may be made to Chicago Sinai Congregation or the .
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Feb. 23, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Martin's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Weinstein & Piser Funeral Home
Download Now