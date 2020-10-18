1/2
Martin B. Lowery
1926 - 2020
Lowery, Martin, B. Age 94. passed away October 14, 2020. Born to the late Martin and Gladys, Oct. 7, 1926. Beloved husband for over 65 years to the late Rita Louise Lowery, nee Kunka. Loving father of John, Rita Louise Gitchell (Craig), Tim (Linda), Dan (Claudia), Michael, Patrick, and David. Proud grandfather of 11. Loving brother of the late C.J. "Joe," Gladys Schellhorn-Goodwin (the late Bill and the late Joe), the late Rita Brady (the late Bernie), the late Dan, the late Tim (Janice), Rosalie (the late Robert), John (Bernice), the late Mary (the late Roger). "Marty" was a graduate of St. Ignatius High School, completed pre-law at Wilson City College, and graduated from DePaul University College of Law. A dedicated public servant for over 41 years as a Postal Clerk, Deputy Collector of Internal Revenue, Investigator, Supervisory Investigator, Hearing Officer, Assistant U.S. Attorney, Deputy Chief of the Civil Division, and Veteran, U.S. Army WWII. There was nothing that Martin enjoyed more in life than spending quality time with his family and friends. One of the greatest joys of Martin's life was learning how to box under the tutelage of the great Bantam Weight Champion, Johnny Coulon, his friend and mentor. Martin had a serious passion for reading, he loved a good story or joke, and he enjoyed playing the harmonica too. Martin was a great loyal friend to many, and a generous man with a big heart. He was a skilled mechanic, and he cooked wonderful holiday meals for his family. Martin loved God, he loved his family, and he loved the United States of America. Federal Court Judge, Marvin Aspen, described Martin as having stellar advocacy at its finest. Martin had a strong life plan, executed it to perfection, and fought the good fight every single day, to the very end. Visitation, Friday, October 23, 2 – 8 p.m., with online streaming at 3:00 p.m., at the Beidelman-Kunsch Funeral Homes & Crematory, 516 S. Washington St., Naperville, IL. Prayers will begin at 10:30 a.m. Saturday October 24, at the funeral home to an 11:00 Mass of Christian Burial at St. Raphael Catholic Church, 1215 Modaff Rd., Naperville. Interment to follow at Assumption Cemetery, Wheaton, IL. Live webcast of the funeral mass can be accessed at 11 am on Martin's obituary page under the tribute wall tab on our funeral home web page, www.beidelmankunschfh.com. In lieu of flowers, please make donations in Martin's honor to the Thomas More Society: 309 West Washington St., Suite 1250, Chicago IL, 60606. Info www.beidelmankunschfh.com, 630-355-0264.



Published in Chicago Tribune from Oct. 18 to Oct. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
23
Visitation
02:00 - 08:00 PM
Beidelman-Kunsch Funeral Home & Crematory - Historical Downtown Chapel
OCT
24
Prayer Service
10:30 AM
Beidelman-Kunsch Funeral Home & Crematory - Historical Downtown Chapel
OCT
24
Mass of Christian Burial
11:00 AM
St. Raphael Catholic Church
Funeral services provided by
Beidelman-Kunsch Funeral Home & Crematory - Historical Downtown Chapel
516 S. Washington Street
Naperville, IL 60540
630-355-0264
October 17, 2020
There are no words to say how blessed you all were to have him, and how blessed he was to have you all.
Pam Dorner-Saxhaug
Friend
