Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Martin Blanc
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Martin D. Blanc

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Martin D. Blanc Obituary
Martin D. Blanc passed away at the age of 94. Mort was the beloved husband of his late wife, Janice. Mort is survived by his 3 children; Andy, David (wife Lori), and Lauren (husband Ike); grandfather of Aaron and Devin; great grandpa to Tate; uncle to Sue, Denise, Robin, Steve, Corey, Matt, and Alison; sister-in-law, Enid; and Caretaker, Jun Reyes, who was not only a caretaker, but a friend and "son" to Mort where they shared their love of music. Mort had a special and unique relationship with his late brothers, Bob and Yale, who were not just brothers, but friends and business partners throughout their lives. Mort was known first and foremost, a great friend to all. Mort carried an unparalleled reputation for love, compassion, public service, integrity, and technical competence. Mort, along with brother Yale, built Martin Yale Industries, a major manufacturing business machine company that continues well into the future. Mort was an extraordinary storyteller; as well as an avid outdoorsman; including that of being a hunter, pilot, boater, and fisherman. Mort was a B-17 Aviator in the US Air-Core [Air Force]. Mort was a recognized humanitarian through his life-long work with disabled children around the world through Variety Club International Charities. His love for friends from all walks of work life gave purpose and strength to those that knew him, and his smile will surely be missed. Mort understood his long life was a privilege and appreciated every moment with his family and friends. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations to Variety Club International would be greatly appreciated.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Dec. 27, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Martin's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -