Martin D. Blanc passed away at the age of 94. Mort was the beloved husband of his late wife, Janice. Mort is survived by his 3 children; Andy, David (wife Lori), and Lauren (husband Ike); grandfather of Aaron and Devin; great grandpa to Tate; uncle to Sue, Denise, Robin, Steve, Corey, Matt, and Alison; sister-in-law, Enid; and Caretaker, Jun Reyes, who was not only a caretaker, but a friend and "son" to Mort where they shared their love of music. Mort had a special and unique relationship with his late brothers, Bob and Yale, who were not just brothers, but friends and business partners throughout their lives. Mort was known first and foremost, a great friend to all. Mort carried an unparalleled reputation for love, compassion, public service, integrity, and technical competence. Mort, along with brother Yale, built Martin Yale Industries, a major manufacturing business machine company that continues well into the future. Mort was an extraordinary storyteller; as well as an avid outdoorsman; including that of being a hunter, pilot, boater, and fisherman. Mort was a B-17 Aviator in the US Air-Core [Air Force]. Mort was a recognized humanitarian through his life-long work with disabled children around the world through Variety Club International Charities. His love for friends from all walks of work life gave purpose and strength to those that knew him, and his smile will surely be missed. Mort understood his long life was a privilege and appreciated every moment with his family and friends. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations to Variety Club International would be greatly appreciated.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Dec. 27, 2019