Martin Dale Jahn, age 91, US Army Veteran, of Burr Ridge, passed away on October 10, 2020. Beloved husband of Patricia Catherine Jahn (nee Yercich) for a wonderful 42 years. Loving father of Martin August (Deirdre), Randall Thomas (Sue Ann), and Cheryl Jean (Michael) Allison. Dear step-father of the late Robert Victor Emmerick, James John Emmerick, and Eric Bernard (Joellen) Emmerick. Devoted grandfather of Elizabeth Jahn, Maxwell Jahn, Zachary Jahn, Tristan Jahn, Claire Allison, Charles Allison, Sarah Emmerick, Grace Emmerick, and Erica Emmerick. Martin was preceded in death by his parents Reinhardt and Clare Jahn, and brothers Reinhardt (Shirley) Jahn and Loren (Jane) Jahn. Uncle and friend of many. Interment private. Arrangements entrusted to Hallowell & James Funeral Home, Countryside: 708-352-6500 or HJFunerals.com
.