Martin Roy Davern of Beach Park, IL passed away on Saturday, July 13, 2019 in Austin, Texas with family after a brief and courageous battle with cancer. He was born on Leap Day, February 29, 1952 in Waukegan, IL to Roy and Madge Maude Davern. He loved his family, rock and roll/live music/concerts, the Chicago Bears and Cubs, and playing competitive, shout-out-your-answers Jeopardy! on tv with his family and anyone who dared be in his home at the time the show aired.



He was an IBEW Union Steward for his co-workers, having been employed as an outside technician at AT&T's Illinois Bell Telephone Company for 30 years. He was very proud that all his children graduated from college and debt-free, thanks to being able to work overtime hours.



Marty had a sense of humor-silly, dry, and infectious-that is remembered by friends and colleagues. He enjoyed travel and new experiences, a passion that he instilled in his children. For Marty, no trip was complete until the family had visited a National Park or two and also experienced some whimsical side adventure along the way. Unfortunately, during a cross-country dream vacation trip last summer with Sue, their vehicle and travel trailer were destroyed in a rollover accident caused by a distracted driver. During the recovery period, cancer was detected.



He is survived by his wife of 34 years, Sue; daughter Tracy Holcombe (Brian) of Carbondale, Colorado; son Nathan (Allison) of Seattle, Washington; and son Max of Austin, Texas; grandsons Kai and Dax Holcombe; cousins Charron Sloop of Waukegan, IL and Rene Davern of Mundelein, IL; and a sister, Karen Tingley of Georgia; a host of in-laws, nieces, nephews, and many friends. Throughout his life he loved many pets, including parrot Fido and dogs Otto, Shiloh and Rosie.



He was cremated. His family will take a memorial cruise to Alaska, the last state he had yet to visit. Upon diagnosis, this proud, lifelong Democrat, wished to live long enough to see Donald Trump impeached. Cards with favorite memories of Marty can be mailed to 8600 W Hwy 71, Apt 412, Austin TX 78735. In lieu of flowers, please consider a memorial contribution in his name to the ACLU of Illinois at https://action.aclu.org/give/tribute-aclu-illinois, or 150 N. Michigan Ave., Ste. 600, Chicago, IL 60601 Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on July 19, 2019