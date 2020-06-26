Martin Dolan
Martin A. Dolan 79, died peacefully on his beloved farm in Lake Geneva, Wisconsin, June 19, 2020. Marty was a supportive graduate of Leo High School and a proud 61 year member of IBEW local #134 Chicago. His gift for storytelling was one of the hallmarks of his Irish heritage.He loved that a good joke or even a bad one, no matter how often shared, would bring a smile.He cherished friends and would do anything for you.

For more information please visit www.derrickfuneralhome.com.


Published in Chicago Tribune on Jun. 26, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Derrick Funeral Home
800 Park Drive
Lake Geneva, WI 53147
(262) 248-2031
