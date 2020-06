Martin Dolan

Martin A. Dolan 79, died peacefully on his beloved farm in Lake Geneva, Wisconsin, June 19, 2020. Marty was a supportive graduate of Leo High School and a proud 61 year member of IBEW local #134 Chicago. His gift for storytelling was one of the hallmarks of his Irish heritage.He loved that a good joke or even a bad one, no matter how often shared, would bring a smile.He cherished friends and would do anything for you.For more information please visit www.derrickfuneralhome.com