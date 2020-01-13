|
Martin E. Jacobson, Age 88. Loving husband of Elaine Jacobson nee Schumann and the late Roberta nee Landsman. Beloved father of Laurie Ulrich, Steven (Susan) Jacobson and Craig (Jane) Jacobson. Proud grandfather of Rob (Dannia), Eric (Jaclyn), Ira, David, Michelle, Emily and Jeremy. Cherished great grandfather of Ella and Tyler. Dear brother of Gabriel (Annabelle) Jacobson. Will be missed by many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. Service Tuesday 12Noon at Chicago Jewish Funerals, 8851 Skokie Blvd (at Niles Center Road), Skokie. Interment Zion Gardens. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to Chicago Mitzvah Campaign, 2939 West Touhy Avenue, Chicago, Illinois 60645 www.chicagomitzvahcampaign.org. Arrangements by Chicago Jewish Funerals - Skokie Chapel, 847.229.8822, www.cjfinfo.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Jan. 13, 2020