Martin E. McGowan, age 76, passed away on May 25, 2019. Devoted husband of 51 years to Maureen (nee Shannon) McGowan; loving father of Shannon (Tim) Gannon, Patsy (Jim) Donahue, Molly (Tom) Burns and the late Mary, his beloved youngest daughter; cherished grandfather of Liam, Mary Kate, Nora and Bridget Gannon; Shannon, Jack, Meghan and Grace Donahue; Jake O'Connor, Marty, Mary, Joe and Deirdre Burns. Dear brother of Patricia (Clarke) Devereux, Jim (the late Maria), and John (Judy) McGowan, and the late Mary (Sheldon) Lewis, Eleanor (Mario) Mengarelli, Lorraine (Stanley) Korterud, Geraldine (Alex) Akoumianos, Ronald (Bonnie) and Rose Billheimer. Marty was born to loving Irish immigrants, the late Mary (nee McGarry) and Patrick McGowan, on May 17, 1943, in Chicago. Marty graduated from St. Mary of the Lake Elementary School, St. Mel High School and Murray State University. Marty lived a life of perseverance and faith that he instilled in his family. He was an active parishioner of St. Giles in Oak Park, IL and St. Ann's in Naples, FL and a dedicated board member of the Forest Glen Golf and Country Club in Naples, FL. Visitation will be on Friday, May 31, 3-9 pm at Drechsler, Brown & Williams Funeral Home, 203 S. Marion Street, Oak Park. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Saturday, June 1, 10 am at St. Giles Church, 1045 Columbian, Oak Park. Interment will be at All Saint Cemetery, Des Plaines. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Little Sisters of the Poor, 2325 North Lakewood, Chicago, IL 60614. Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on May 30, 2019