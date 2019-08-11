|
Martin E. Schmitt Sr., 77, of Elmhurst. Beloved husband of the late Nancy L. nee Noah; loving father of Martin E. Schmitt Jr. and Carrie L. Schmitt; cherished grandfather of Emily, Allison and Martin III; brother of Edward (Char) Schmitt, Beverly (James) Phelan and Henry (Barbara) Schmitt; uncle of many nieces and nephews. Visitation at Ahlgrim Funeral Home, 567 S. Spring Rd., Elmhurst from 3:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. Wednesday, August 14, 2019. Services 11:00 a.m. Thursday, August 15, 2019. Interment Mt. Emblem Cemetery. Info 630-834-3515 or www.ahlgrim.com.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Aug. 11, 2019