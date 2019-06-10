Martin Edward Leffner, 73, of Huntley, died on June 7, 2019A memorial Mass will be celebrated on Thursday, June 13, 2019 at 2pm at St. Mary Catholic Church -10307 Dundee Road, Huntley. Prior to Mass there will be visitation at Church from 1-2pm.Martin Leffner, son of Lucille and Edward, was born May 30, 1946 in Chicago. He attended St. George High School in Evanston, Illinois. Marty married the love of his life, Kathleen Klafta on May 7, 1966.Marty was an avid hunter, gardener, and talented carpenter. He spent a great deal of time building intricate wooden items, growing vegetables, hunting across the country and making people around him smile. He loved his family and enjoyed making people laugh and smile each day.Marty was a devoted husband, father, grandfather and friend who will be missed by all who knew him. He is survived by his loving wife, Kathy; two sons, Patrick (Cyndi) and Christopher (Traci) , one sister Karyn (Jerry) Zygowicz; and 4 grandchildren Nikolai, Jacqueline, Katelyn and Megan.For further information please call the funeral home at 847-515-8772 or on-line condolences may be directed to www.defiorefuneral.com Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on June 10, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary