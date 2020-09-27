75, of Cary formerly of Eureka Springs, AR and Highland Park at peace Sept. 17, 2020. Retired Battalion chief of Highland Park Fire Dept. Beloved husband of Cathleen Marie nee: Molinari. Loving father of Susan Young, Amy (Patrick) O'Connor, John (Colleen) Martinek and John (Sally) Young. Fond Pop & Bpa of Cassidy Ebert (fiancé Richard Cariusello), Johnny Young, Hannah Ebert, Isaiah, Abraham and Eli Gonzalez, Patrick Henry O'Connor and Henry Martinek. Dear brother of Philip (Laura) Martinek and the late Leroy (Gayle) Martinek. Cherished uncle to many. Funeral Services and military honors were held on Sept. 22, 2020 at SEGUIN & SYMONDS FUNERAL HOME and Fort Sheridan Cemetery. Burial at Sea in Pacific Ocean by US Navy.





To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store