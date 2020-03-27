|
|
Beloved husband of Mary (nee Reddington); devoted father of Sean (Peggy) and Brian ( Deedra); proud and cherished grandfather of Mykala, Meghan and Martin; fond brother of Jimmy (Bridie), Tom (Sheila), Bill (Helen) and the late John (Kathleen) and the late Michael; dear uncle of many nieces and nephews. Native of Russeltown, Co. Galway, Ireland. Funeral services private for family only and a memorial will be celebrated in the future. Arrangements by Cooney Funeral Home. 847-685-1002
