Native of Gort, County Galway, Ireland; Devoted husband of Eileen, nee Heneghen, for 53 years; Loving father of Maura, Eileen (Daniel) McGuire, Kathleen (Dr. Keith) Lenchner, Colleen (Frank) Bilecki, Siobhan (Tim) Cotter, and Marty (Kate); Proud Papa of Maeve, Moira, Danny, Emma, George, Frankie, Meghan, Caroline, Grace, Timmy, Kara, Mickey, and Bridget; Dear brother of the late Esther, late Joseph (Susan), and the late Mickey; Beloved uncle of Olwen and Suzette; Longtime member of Harry Boland's Hurling Club, and Teamsters Local 754; Visitation Tuesday, 3:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m.; Funeral Wednesday, 9:30 a.m. from Curley Funeral Home, 6116 W. 111th Street, Chicago Ridge to St. Louis de Montfort Church, 8808 Ridgeland Ave, Oak Lawn; Mass 10:30 a.m.; Interment Holy Sepulchre Cemetery, 6001 W, 111th Street, Alsip, IL; In lieu of flowers, donations to Misericordia Heart of Mercy, 6300 N. Ridge Ave. Chicago, IL 60660-1017; For Funeral Info 708-422-2700, or www.curleyfuneralhome.com.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Aug. 12, 2019