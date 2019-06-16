|
Hogan, Jr. , Martin F. Martin F. Hogan Jr., U.S. Army Veteran. Loving husband & best friend of Rae nee Anthony. Cherished brother of Becky (Jerry) Pape. Beloved son in law of Stanley (the late Marilyn) Anthony. Fond brother in law of Sue (Charles) Ryan & Marc (Charmaine) Anthony. Dear uncle of Rebecca (Ross) Wenger, Jerry Pape, Frank (Anouk) Pape, Brenna Ryan, Kerry Ryan, Meara Ryan, Sean Anthony & Ian Anthony. Family will greet friends & neighbors at Holy Name Cathedral, 730 N. Wabash in Chicago on Wednesday June 19 from 2:00 pm with a Memorial Mass at 3:00 pm. Inurnment private at Fairmount Willow Hills at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorials to Blue Cap, 2155 Broadway St. Blue Island IL 60406 would be greatly appreciated. Arrangements entrusted to Thompson & Kuenster Funeral Home. thompsonkuensterfuneralhome.com 708-425-0500 Sign Guestbook at chicagotribune.com/obituaries
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on June 16, 2019