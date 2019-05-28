|
|
Martin G. Ruby, age 68, of Huntington Beach, CA; loving father of Lisa (Isaac) Herzberg; adored PopPop of Ruby Herzberg; former spouse and best friend of Teri Ruby; devoted son of Edward and the late Fay Ruby; cherished brother of Neal (Andee) Ruby and Marla (Roger) Inman; treasured uncle, cousin, and friend to many. Memorial service Thursday, 3:00 p.m. at B'nai Jehoshua Beth Elohim (BJBE), 1201 Lake Cook Rd., Deerfield, IL 60015. The family will be receiving condolences immediately following the memorial service at BJBE until 8:00 p.m.. Interment private. In lieu of flowers, contributions to the Long Beach Ronald McDonald House, https://www.classy.org/give/39773/#!/donation/checkout or Ronald McDonald House of Orange County, 383 S. Batavia St., Orange, CA 92868, www.rmhcsc.org/orangecounty. Info: The Goldman Funeral Group, www.goldmanfuneralgroup.com (847) 478-1600.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on May 28, 2019