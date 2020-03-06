Home

POWERED BY

Services
Kolbus-John V. May - Chicago
6857 West Higgins Avenue
Chicago, IL 60656
773-774-3232
For more information about
Martin Arens
View Funeral Home Obituary
Visitation
Sunday, Mar. 8, 2020
3:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Kolbus-John V. May - Chicago
6857 West Higgins Avenue
Chicago, IL 60656
View Map
Prayer Service
Monday, Mar. 9, 2020
9:00 AM
Kolbus-John V. May - Chicago
6857 West Higgins Avenue
Chicago, IL 60656
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Monday, Mar. 9, 2020
10:00 AM
St. Eugene Church

Martin J. Arens

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Martin J. Arens Obituary
Martin J. Arens age 71, beloved husband of Violet; loving brother of William (Diana), Alice (John) Blomquist, Gerard (Ellen), John (Terri), Michael (Sandy), Rosemary (Tom) Erler and the late Mary Angela; cherished uncle, great-uncle and friend of many. Dedicated partner of The House of Hansen for 44 years. In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to The Women's Center 5116 N. Cicero Ave. Chicago 60630. (773) 295-4076. Visitation Sunday, from 3 to 9 P.M. Funeral Prayers 9 A.M. at Kolbus – John V. May Funeral Home 6857 W. Higgins Ave. Procession to St. Eugene Church for 10 A.M. Mass of Christian Burial. Interment Maryhill Cemetery. For info www.kolbusmayfh.com (773) 774-3232.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication from Mar. 6 to Mar. 8, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Martin's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -