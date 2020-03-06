|
Martin J. Arens age 71, beloved husband of Violet; loving brother of William (Diana), Alice (John) Blomquist, Gerard (Ellen), John (Terri), Michael (Sandy), Rosemary (Tom) Erler and the late Mary Angela; cherished uncle, great-uncle and friend of many. Dedicated partner of The House of Hansen for 44 years. In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to The Women's Center 5116 N. Cicero Ave. Chicago 60630. (773) 295-4076. Visitation Sunday, from 3 to 9 P.M. Funeral Prayers 9 A.M. at Kolbus – John V. May Funeral Home 6857 W. Higgins Ave. Procession to St. Eugene Church for 10 A.M. Mass of Christian Burial. Interment Maryhill Cemetery. For info www.kolbusmayfh.com (773) 774-3232.
