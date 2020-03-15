|
|
Martin J. Carlino, 73, U.S. Army Veteran of the Vietnam War; was born in Oak Park, IL on August 12, 1946, and born into eternity on March 10, 2020, surrounded by his loving family. Martin was the beloved husband of Dawn (nee Maire); loving father of Vincent (Kathryn), Chris, Nicholas, and the late Kara Ann; dear son of the late Vincent & Dorothy; adoring grandfather of Matthew and Daniel; fond friend of many; Visitation Monday 3PM-9PM, Final Viewing Prayers Tuesday 9AM at Montclair-Lucania Funeral Home, 6901 W. Belmont, Chicago; Mass 11AM at St. Genevieve Church, 4835 W. Altgeld, Chicago; info 773-622-9300, or go to www.Montclair-LucaniaFuneral.com.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Mar. 15, 2020