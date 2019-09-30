Home

Martin J. Damen


1944 - 2019
Martin J. Damen, age 75, a longtime resident of Bolingbrook, IL, passed away September 28, 2019, at his home. He was born on September 9, 1944, in Chicago, IL. Beloved husband of the late Louise C. Damen, loving father of Jo-El M. (Howard) Grossman, Jodie (Steven) Goecke and Christopher M. Damen, adored grandfather of Joshua, Zane, Owen and Eden, devoted son of the late Joseph and Estelle (nee Rozgus) Damen, dear brother of Diane (Len) Pape and Jeannie (Laura Lee Larson) Forrest, cousin, uncle, great-uncle and friend of many. Visitation Thursday, October 3, 3:00-8:00 PM at Friedrich-Jones Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 44 S. Mill St, Naperville, IL. Interment is private. For more information, please call (630) 355-0213 or visit www.friedrich-jones.com for a full obituary.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Sept. 30, 2019
