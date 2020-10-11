Martin J. Flaherty, native of Aran Islands, Co. Galway Ireland; beloved husband of Ann nee Heneghan; fond uncle of many; Visitation Monday 9:00 AM until time of prayer 10:30 AM at Gibbons Family Funeral Home 5917 W. Irving Park Rd (1/2 Block East of Austin) to St. Elizabeth of the Trinity Church (formerly St. Tarcissus Church). Interment All Saints Cemetery. *Due to Covid-19 restrictions masks and social distancing are required*. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to your favorite Veteran charity. For info 773-777-3944 or www.GFFH.com
Published in Chicago Tribune on Oct. 11, 2020.