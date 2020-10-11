1/
Martin J. Flaherty
Martin J. Flaherty, native of Aran Islands, Co. Galway Ireland; beloved husband of Ann nee Heneghan; fond uncle of many; Visitation Monday 9:00 AM until time of prayer 10:30 AM at Gibbons Family Funeral Home 5917 W. Irving Park Rd (1/2 Block East of Austin) to St. Elizabeth of the Trinity Church (formerly St. Tarcissus Church). Interment All Saints Cemetery. *Due to Covid-19 restrictions masks and social distancing are required*. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to your favorite Veteran charity. For info 773-777-3944 or www.GFFH.com


Published in Chicago Tribune on Oct. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
12
Visitation
09:00 - 10:30 AM
Gibbons Family Funeral Home
OCT
12
Prayer Service
10:30 AM
Gibbons Family Funeral Home
OCT
12
Service
St. Elizabeth of the Trinity Church (formerly St. Tarcissus Church)
Funeral services provided by
Gibbons Family Funeral Home
5917 West Irving Park Rd.
Chicago, IL 60634
(773) 777-3944
Memories & Condolences

October 8, 2020
Please accept my condolences . I'm so sorry for the loss of your loved one. May the word of God comfort and strengthen you. 2 Thessalonians 2:16,17
D T
