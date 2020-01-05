|
Martin J. Hughes - Beloved son of the late James and Beverly. Fond brother of Nancy (Pat) Quinn and Lois Hughes. Dear uncle of Kathleen and Michael. Martin was a Certified Public Accountant, a member of the Assumption Council Knights of Columbus and an Adjunct Professor at Triton College. Funeral Service Tuesday, 9 AM from Pederson-Ryberg Mortuary, 435 N. York Road, Elmhurst IL proceeding to St. Domitilla Catholic Church, 4940 W. Washington Street, Hillside IL for Mass of Christian Burial at 10AM. Interment Queen of Heaven Cemetery, Hillside IL. Visitation Monday from 3-9PM at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations to The American Diabetes Foundation, www.diabetes.org, would be appreciated. Arrangements provided by JGeils Funeral Services. For funeral information, please call 630-247-6623
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Jan. 5, 2020