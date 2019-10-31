|
Martin J. Keane age 85, Dear husband of Kathleen, nee Purtill; Loving father of Martin D. (Anne), Terese (David) Audino, Kevin J. Keane, and Brian J. (Ana) Keane; Cherished grandfather of Marty and Grace Keane and Mariano and Claudia Audino; Caring brother of John (Marji) and the late Helen (late Ron) Guest; Fond uncle to many nieces and nephews; Visitation Friday 3:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. Funeral Saturday, 10:00 a.m. from Curley Funeral Home, 6116 W. 111th Street, Chicago Ridge to St. Linus Church, 10300 S. Lawler Ave., Oak Lawn. Mass 11:00 a.m. Interment Holy Sepulchre Cemetery For funeral info 708-422-2700, or www.curleyfuneralhome.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Oct. 31, 2019