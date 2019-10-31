Home

Curley Funeral Home
6116 West 111th Street
Chicago Ridge, IL 60415
708-422-2700
Visitation
Friday, Nov. 1, 2019
3:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Curley Funeral Home
6116 West 111th Street
Chicago Ridge, IL 60415
Funeral
Saturday, Nov. 2, 2019
10:00 AM
Curley Funeral Home
6116 West 111th Street
Chicago Ridge, IL 60415
Funeral Mass
Saturday, Nov. 2, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Linus Church
10300 S. Lawler Ave
Oak Lawn, IL
Martin J. Keane Obituary
Martin J. Keane age 85, Dear husband of Kathleen, nee Purtill; Loving father of Martin D. (Anne), Terese (David) Audino, Kevin J. Keane, and Brian J. (Ana) Keane; Cherished grandfather of Marty and Grace Keane and Mariano and Claudia Audino; Caring brother of John (Marji) and the late Helen (late Ron) Guest; Fond uncle to many nieces and nephews; Visitation Friday 3:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. Funeral Saturday, 10:00 a.m. from Curley Funeral Home, 6116 W. 111th Street, Chicago Ridge to St. Linus Church, 10300 S. Lawler Ave., Oak Lawn. Mass 11:00 a.m. Interment Holy Sepulchre Cemetery For funeral info 708-422-2700, or www.curleyfuneralhome.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Oct. 31, 2019
