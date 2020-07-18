1/1
Martin J. Mahoney
Martin J. Mahoney, Jr. U.S. WW II Army Veteran. 94 years old. Beloved husband and best friend of the late Margaret "Pat" nee Moran. Loving brother of the late Kathleen "Kay" & John "Jack" Maher, Mary & Carl Olson & John "Jack" Mahoney. Fond uncle of many nieces & nephews. Funeral Saturday 9:45 am from Thompson & Kuenster Funeral Home to Our Lady at St. Germaine Church for Mass at 10:30 am. Interment Holy Sepulchre Cemetery. Visitation Saturday from 8:00 am until the time of prayers at 9:45 am. thompsonkuensterfuneralhome.com 708-425-0500


Published in Chicago Tribune on Jul. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
18
Visitation
08:00 - 09:45 AM
Thompson & Kuenster Funeral Home - Oak Lawn
JUL
18
Funeral
09:45 AM
Thompson & Kuenster Funeral Home - Oak Lawn
JUL
18
Funeral Mass
10:30 AM
Our Lady at St. Germaine Church
Funeral services provided by
Thompson & Kuenster Funeral Home - Oak Lawn
5570 95th St.
Oak Lawn, IL 60453
(708) 425-0500
