Martin J. Mahoney, Jr. U.S. WW II Army Veteran. 94 years old. Beloved husband and best friend of the late Margaret "Pat" nee Moran. Loving brother of the late Kathleen "Kay" & John "Jack" Maher, Mary & Carl Olson & John "Jack" Mahoney. Fond uncle of many nieces & nephews. Funeral Saturday 9:45 am from Thompson & Kuenster Funeral Home to Our Lady at St. Germaine Church for Mass at 10:30 am. Interment Holy Sepulchre Cemetery. Visitation Saturday from 8:00 am until the time of prayers at 9:45 am. thompsonkuensterfuneralhome.com
Published in Chicago Tribune on Jul. 18, 2020.