Home

POWERED BY

Services
The Elms Funeral Home - Elmwood Park
7600 West Grand Avenue
Elmwood Park, IL 60707
708-453-1234
For more information about
Martin Shubert
View Funeral Home Obituary
Visitation
Saturday, Feb. 29, 2020
9:30 AM - 12:00 PM
The Elms Funeral Home - Elmwood Park
7600 West Grand Avenue
Elmwood Park, IL 60707
View Map
Memorial service
Saturday, Feb. 29, 2020
12:00 PM
The Elms Funeral Home - Elmwood Park
7600 West Grand Avenue
Elmwood Park, IL 60707
View Map

Martin J. Shubert

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Martin J. Shubert Obituary
Martin J. Shubert, 61, of Berwyn IL, formerly of Cicero IL, on February 11th. Beloved husband of Joseph Boals, and loving brother to Mary, Carole, and Gary (Kelli Griffin], he is preceded in death by his father George, and most recently, his mother Rita. He is survived by many cousins, an aunt and an uncle. A memorial will be held on Saturday, February 29th, with visitation from 9:30 am to noon, and Catholic service at noon, at The Elms Funeral Home, 7600 W. Grand Ave,(North @76th Ave.)Elmwood Park, IL; Phone: 708-453-1234. Interment Private. Online condolences for the family can be offered at elmsfh.com. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to https://community.centeronhalsted.org/DonateNow.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Feb. 23, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Martin's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -