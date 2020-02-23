|
Martin J. Shubert, 61, of Berwyn IL, formerly of Cicero IL, on February 11th. Beloved husband of Joseph Boals, and loving brother to Mary, Carole, and Gary (Kelli Griffin], he is preceded in death by his father George, and most recently, his mother Rita. He is survived by many cousins, an aunt and an uncle. A memorial will be held on Saturday, February 29th, with visitation from 9:30 am to noon, and Catholic service at noon, at The Elms Funeral Home, 7600 W. Grand Ave,(North @76th Ave.)Elmwood Park, IL; Phone: 708-453-1234. Interment Private. Online condolences for the family can be offered at elmsfh.com. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to https://community.centeronhalsted.org/DonateNow.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Feb. 23, 2020