|
|
Dr. Martin J. Steigman, PhD, of Lincolnwood, Illinois, passed away on Sunday, April 19th, at the age of 86. Beloved husband of Flora Steigman (nee Symons) of almost 64 years. Devoted father of Jason (Dori Frankel) Steigman, Brian Steigman, and Pamela (Ardith Zucker) Steigman. Cherished grandfather of Ben Steigman, Natan Steigman, and Zaria Zucker-Steigman. Dear brother of Diana (Joe) Esposito and Joan (Joel) Kessler. Dear brother-in-law of Laura (Alvin) Epstein, the late Judith (late Berton) Goldwater, and the late Gerald (Diane) Symons. Preceded in death by his mother, Helen (nee Hecht) and father, Samuel Steigman. Further survived by many loving relatives and friends. He grew up in Brooklyn, NY where he graduated from Brooklyn College. He earned his Ph.D. from the University of Texas in Austin. Professionally, he was an esteemed professor at Northeastern Illinois University in Chicago where he retired in 2001 after a 33 year career. He also built a private practice as a clinical psychologist, working tirelessly to guide his cherished clients until 2018 at the age of 84. Long time member of Ezra-Habonim, the Niles Township Jewish Congregation. Long time volunteer for The Ark Chicago. Marty was a self proclaimed song and dance man. When he wasn't singing as a proud member of the Skokie Concert Choir and various barbershop choirs over the years, he and Flora could be found dancing with friends at the Arthur Murray Dance Studio. A die-hard Brooklyn Dodgers fan in his youth, he became a devout Chicago sports fan, cheering on the Cubs, Bears, and Bulls with his children and grandchildren. In lieu of flowers, donations to The American Brain Tumor Association or The Ark Chicago would be appreciated. Due to the current public health situation, graveside services are private for family. A memorial celebration of Martin's life will be held at a future date when it is again safe to gather together.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Apr. 26, 2020