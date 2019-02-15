Home

POWERED BY

Services
Belmont Funeral Home - Chicago
7120 West Belmont
Chicago, IL 60634
(773) 286-2500
For more information about
Martin Maass
View Funeral Home Obituary
Resources
More Obituaries for Martin Maass
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Martin John Maass


1962 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Martin John Maass Obituary
Martin John Maass passed away peacefully after a long illness on Monday, February 11, 2019 at the Resurrection Nursing Home in Park Ridge, Il. Martin was the son of Jo Ann Maass, nee Prati of Chicago and Fred (Lucille) Maass of Oak Brook, Il. Please make donations to the (800) 342-2383 or The society of St. Vincent DePaul In Care of St. Joseph Church, 4824 Highland Ave. Downers Grove, Il. 60515. Arrangements entrusted to Belmont Funeral Home Info. www.belmontfuneralhome.com or 773 286-2500
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Feb. 15, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.