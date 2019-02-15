|
|
Martin John Maass passed away peacefully after a long illness on Monday, February 11, 2019 at the Resurrection Nursing Home in Park Ridge, Il. Martin was the son of Jo Ann Maass, nee Prati of Chicago and Fred (Lucille) Maass of Oak Brook, Il. Please make donations to the (800) 342-2383 or The society of St. Vincent DePaul In Care of St. Joseph Church, 4824 Highland Ave. Downers Grove, Il. 60515. Arrangements entrusted to Belmont Funeral Home Info. www.belmontfuneralhome.com or 773 286-2500
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Feb. 15, 2019