Martin "Marty" Joseph Capodice passed away on January 23rd, 2019 at the age of 90. He was predeceased by his parents, Joseph and Anna, his sister, Mary Ann and brother, Joseph. He is survived by his loving wife, Mary Ellen, sister Rose, daughters, Mary Jo (Dennis), Anne (Tom), Kathy (Dave), Joan (Tim), Carol (Patrick), and Rita (Dave). He is also survived by numerous grandchildren and great grand children. Marty was born and raised by a large Italian family on the south side of Chicago and surrounded by many friends. He worked with his father in the wholesale produce business until his father retired. Marty was proud to work for the Morton Salt Company for over 25 years. With Morton, he travelled extensively around the country, loved meeting people and made lifelong friends with many of his customers. He wanted to retire early so he could get a college degree like all of his daughters had. He and Mary Ellen also travelled and enjoyed their friends and family. Above all, Marty was a true gentleman. He believed in opening doors for others, a firm handshake, and eye contact when addressing people. He treated all people gently, fairly and with the utmost respect and honesty. He did not judge others. Some of his famous advice to his daughters and grandchildren was: "Always treat others as you would want them to treat you" and "If you don't have anything nice to say, don't say anything". We will miss you, Marty. A memorial mass will be held on May 11, 2019 at 11:00 am at St. Margaret Mary Church, 1450 Green Trails Drive, Naperville, IL.