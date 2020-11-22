1/1
Martin Joseph Marcuccilli
1944 - 2020
Martin "Marty" Joseph Marcuccilli, 76, of Poplar Grove, IL passed away Wednesday, November 18, 2020 at OSF St. Anthony Medical Center in Rockford. He was born February 9, 1944 in Chicago, IL to the late Joseph M. and Josephine (Russo) Marcuccilli.

He married the love of his life, Patricia Berg, April 15, 1967 at Our Lady of Charity in Cicero, IL. He loved playing golf, snowmobiling, and singing Karaoke on Friday nights. He was a member of St. James Catholic Church in Belvidere for 15 years. He is loved and will be missed by his beloved wife, Patricia; children, Anthony Marcuccilli, Dean (Kristen) Marcuccilli, Robin (Christopher) Murphy, and Nicholas (Kim) Marcuccilli; grandchildren, Teagan and Samantha Marcuccilli, Sydney and Delaney Marcuccilli, Christopher Jr. and Brianna Murphy, Alexa and Madison Marcuccilli; brother, Kenneth (Janelle) Marcuccilli. He is preceded in death by his parents. There will be a Funeral Mass at 11:00 A.M. Tuesday, November 24, 2020 at St. James Catholic Church in Belvidere, IL. In lieu of flowers, a memorial fund has been established in the family's name. Condolences may be shared with the family at www.belviderefh.com.


Published in Chicago Tribune on Nov. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
24
Funeral Mass
11:00 AM
St. James Catholic Church
Funeral services provided by
Belvidere Funeral Home - Belvidere
203 Logan Ave.
Belvidere, IL 61008
(815) 544-2121
Memories & Condolences

November 20, 2020
My deepest sympathy to Marty's family. He worked with us at Plitek and would stop in occasionally to visit. He was always so full of life and such a wonderful person. I'll remember him always, as a wonderful, caring person.
Judy Havlik
November 20, 2020
This was to soon for you to leave us. You, your brother Kenny and I had many good times together on McVicker's with our families. Rest in piece cousin, we will miss you, and may God Bless you and your Family.
Nickie
Nicholas Calabrese
Family
November 19, 2020
Please accept my condolences . I'm so sorry for the loss of your loved one. May the word of God comfort and strengthen you in moments of distress.
2 Thessalonians 2:16,17
