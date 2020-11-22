Martin "Marty" Joseph Marcuccilli, 76, of Poplar Grove, IL passed away Wednesday, November 18, 2020 at OSF St. Anthony Medical Center in Rockford. He was born February 9, 1944 in Chicago, IL to the late Joseph M. and Josephine (Russo) Marcuccilli.
He married the love of his life, Patricia Berg, April 15, 1967 at Our Lady of Charity in Cicero, IL. He loved playing golf, snowmobiling, and singing Karaoke on Friday nights. He was a member of St. James Catholic Church in Belvidere for 15 years. He is loved and will be missed by his beloved wife, Patricia; children, Anthony Marcuccilli, Dean (Kristen) Marcuccilli, Robin (Christopher) Murphy, and Nicholas (Kim) Marcuccilli; grandchildren, Teagan and Samantha Marcuccilli, Sydney and Delaney Marcuccilli, Christopher Jr. and Brianna Murphy, Alexa and Madison Marcuccilli; brother, Kenneth (Janelle) Marcuccilli. He is preceded in death by his parents. There will be a Funeral Mass at 11:00 A.M. Tuesday, November 24, 2020 at St. James Catholic Church in Belvidere, IL. In lieu of flowers, a memorial fund has been established in the family's name. Condolences may be shared with the family at www.belviderefh.com
.