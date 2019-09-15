|
of Homewood, IL and formerly of Tinley Park, Momence and Dolton, IL passed away on August 29th, 2019. He was a graduate of Thornridge High School Special Education Program. Marty entered Good Shepard Manor in 1970 and was a full-time resident until 1983, when he transferred to the HOWE Developmental Center where he attended Vocational programs and worked at the Sertoma Center in Alsip, IL. Marty resided full-time at HOWE until 2010, when he transferred to the CILA (Certified Independent Living Association) Program in Homewood, where he continued to attend Sertoma. Marty enjoyed his friendships at Sertoma and CILA and was known for his warm smile, playing cards and working puzzles. He was preceded in death by his parents, Martin Joseph O'Donnell and K. Patricia O'Donnell (nee Anderson) and brother-in-law, Mike Ginther. Marty is survived by his sisters: Kathy (Michael) Ginther, (nee O'Donnell), Collierville, TN, Marie O'Donnell, New Orleans, LA, Julie O'Donnell, Murphysboro, IL and nephew, Chris Ginther, Hendersonville, TN along with grand nephews and a grand niece.
Graveside service will be held on Monday, September 23rd, 2019 at 11:00 am at Holy Sepulchre Cemetery, 6001 W. 111th Street, Alsip. Attendees are requested to meet at the Cemetery at 10:45 am.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Sept. 15, 2019