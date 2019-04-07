|
Martin Jude Wojtalewicz, 75, passed away peacefully surrounded by family on March 31, 2019 in his home. Marty was born May 17, 1943 in Chicago, Illinois to the late Frank and Bernadine Wojtalewicz. He was a beloved husband to Claudia, nee Hartman, for 52 years. He also left behind a brother and best friend Frank (Sue) Wojtalewicz. He graduated in 1961 from St. Patrick's High School and graduated from Southern Illinois University. He taught 34 years at Harrison High School and Mather High School in Chicago. He was a dedicated father to Jeff (Nikki), Andy (Kim), David (Katie), and Julie (Rich). He was a beloved grandfather to Ryan, Kelsey, Matthew, Michael, Nick, Jake, Cole, Gabby, Liam, and Brady. A Celebration of Life Service will be held on Monday, April 15th, 2019. Visitation will begin at 9am, until the time of Mass at 10am, at St. Edna Parish, 2525 N. Arlington Heights Rd., Arlington Heights, IL 60004. Donations can be made to Mesulam Center for Cognitive Neurology and Alzheimer's Disease.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Apr. 7, 2019