Shalom Memorial Funeral Home and Memorial Park
1700 West Rand Road
Arlington Heights, IL 60004-9607
(847) 255-3520
Service
Monday, Dec. 16, 2019
10:00 AM
Shalom Memorial Funeral Home and Memorial Park
1700 West Rand Road
Arlington Heights, IL 60004-9607
Martin L. Jesser Obituary
Martin L. Jesser passed away peacefully on Dec 13th with his loving wife of 65 years by his side. Martin (Marty) was a long time member of the Chicago Mercantile Exchange and a proud veteran of the Korean War. He is survived by his loving family: his wife Florence (nee Weiss), their three sons Dr. Kenneth (Dr. Jamye) Jesser, David (Constance) Jesser, and Robert Jesser, and 3 grandchildren Lincoln, Yale, and Mallory Jesser. He will be greatly missed by his family and friends. Chapel service, Monday 10 AM at Shalom Memorial Funeral Home, 1700 W. Rand Road, Arlington Heights. Interment Shalom Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Lou and Jean Malanati Brain Tumor Institute. For information or to leave condolences, (847) 255-3520 or www.shalom2.com.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Dec. 15, 2019
