Martin L. Shape
Martin L. "Marty" Shape, age 85, raised his family in Morton Grove and Northbrook, beloved husband and best friend of Marlene, nee Blust; loving father of Steven (Marilyn) Shape, Karen (Harris) Weiss, and Kevin Shape; cherished father-in-law of Shari Shape; adored Papa of Lauren, Jason, Jessica, and Lindsey Shape, Charlie (Cheryl) Weiss, Halie (Kevin) Frank, Jorie (Tim) Kettering, Jeremy, Marlee, and Hayden Shape; proud great grandfather of Micah, Liam, and Olivia; devoted son of the late Harry and the late Mildred Shapiro; dear son-in-law of the late George and the late Alice Blust; fond brother of the late Albert (late Bernette) Shapiro. Marty's family was the center of his universe, and he left an indelible mark on each of their lives. He took great pride in teaching each one the card game Shanghai. The graveside service and shiva will be private. The service will be live streamed Wednesday, 11:00 a.m. CT at www.goldmanfuneralgroup.com. Under Recent Services, click onto Marty's photo and scroll down to Service Details to watch the service. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to JourneyCare Hospice, 2050 Claire Ct., Glenview, IL 60025, www.journeycare.org. Info: The Goldman Funeral Group (847) 478-1600.



Published in Chicago Tribune on Sep. 22, 2020.
