Martin L. Wyskup of Westchester, age 91. U.S. Army Veteran-Korean Conflict. Beloved husband of Josephine, nee DiSalvo; loving father of Cheryl (Anton) Eleazar: proud step-grandfather of Jessica and Brandon; preceded in death by two sisters and four brothers; dear uncle of many. Family and friends will be received at the Conboy-Westchester Funeral Home, 10501 W. Cermak Rd., Westchester (2 blks W. of Mannheim Rd.) on Friday, December 6, 2019 from 3:00 to 8:00 p.m. Funeral Saturday 9:30 a.m. from the funeral home to Divine Providence Church for 10:00 a.m. Mass. Interment Queen of Heaven Cemetery. For further info 708-F-U-N-E-R-A-L.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Dec. 5, 2019