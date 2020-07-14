1/1
Martin Louis Maske
Martin Louis Maske, "Marty", age 76, of Hayward, WI passed away on Wednesday, July 8, 2020 at Marshfield Medical Center in Ladysmith, WI.

Marty is survived by his wife, Darlene; two children from a previous marriage, Michelle (Bob) Maybury of Eastvale, CA; Erick (Betsy) Maske of Wheaton, IL; and four grandchildren, Mason, Madeline, Brayton and Jackson.

He was preceded in death by his parents and half-brother, Gordon Maske.

A celebration of Marty's life will be held in Illinois at a later date.

Memorial Donations can be made to the Northwoods Humane Society, PO Box 82, Hayward, WI 54843.

Online condolences may be left at www.bratley-nelsonchapels.com.


Published in Chicago Tribune on Jul. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
