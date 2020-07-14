Martin Louis Maske, "Marty", age 76, of Hayward, WI passed away on Wednesday, July 8, 2020 at Marshfield Medical Center in Ladysmith, WI.
Marty is survived by his wife, Darlene; two children from a previous marriage, Michelle (Bob) Maybury of Eastvale, CA; Erick (Betsy) Maske of Wheaton, IL; and four grandchildren, Mason, Madeline, Brayton and Jackson.
He was preceded in death by his parents and half-brother, Gordon Maske.
A celebration of Marty's life will be held in Illinois at a later date.
Memorial Donations can be made to the Northwoods Humane Society, PO Box 82, Hayward, WI 54843.
