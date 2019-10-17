|
Martin J. Lundgren was born on April 30, 1930 in Chicago. He was the only child of Virginia and Hugo, who grew up around the corner from each other on Wells and Burton respectively, in Old Town. Marty would spend most of his life in Old Town, venturing off in early adulthood to work on a cruise ship and join the Army Reserves. In 1961 he married and had three sons. In 1989 he met his current wife, Shen Shen Ni. The two lived in the family buildings at Wells Street, opening and running the Frame Hamlet for many years. He became enamored with Shen Shen's native China, and traveled there frequently. He will be remembered by many in Old Town for sitting on the stoop of his home on N Wells Street, chatting with neighbors and doing his crossword puzzles. In addition to Shen Shen, he is survived by his sons Martin A. (Kelly), Mark (Norma) and Eric (Joan), and three grandchildren. Visitation Thursday, Oct. 17, 2019 from 10 – 11:00 AM at St. Joseph Church, 1107 N. Orleans St., Chicago. Funeral Mass will begin at 11 AM. Int. Irving Park Cemetery. For info 773-276-7800 or ragobrothersfuneralhome.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Oct. 17, 2019