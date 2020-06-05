Martin Max Chasen
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Martin's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Martin Chasen 82, died peacefully at home in the arms of his beloved wife of 58 years, Sheila (nee Emmerman). He turned his hobby of photography into his life's work and captured memories that will last a lifetime. He was the loving father of Lance Chasen, Amy (Bryan) Dolgin, and the late Kara Chasen; cherished Papa of Kyra, Maya and Henry; devoted son of the late Sam and Lena Chasen and son-in-law of the late Sam and Anne Emmerman, dear brother-in-law of Herb (Jan) Emmerman and uncle of Andrew and Stuart Emmerman; survived by many loving relatives and friends. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Camp One Step, www.camponestep.org, a camp for children with cancer his late daughter attended. Graveside service is private. To leave condolences and for information, including the link to view the graveside service, Shalom Memorial Funeral Home, (847) 255-3520 or www.shalom2.com.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Chicago Tribune on Jun. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Shalom Memorial Funeral Home and Memorial Park
1700 West Rand Road
Arlington Heights, IL 60004-9607
(847) 255-3520
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
June 4, 2020
May the love of friends and family carry you through your grief. So sorry for your loss. We always enjoyed his stories at family gatherings.
Ron and Nancy Alvarado
Family
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved