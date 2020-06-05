Martin Chasen 82, died peacefully at home in the arms of his beloved wife of 58 years, Sheila (nee Emmerman). He turned his hobby of photography into his life's work and captured memories that will last a lifetime. He was the loving father of Lance Chasen, Amy (Bryan) Dolgin, and the late Kara Chasen; cherished Papa of Kyra, Maya and Henry; devoted son of the late Sam and Lena Chasen and son-in-law of the late Sam and Anne Emmerman, dear brother-in-law of Herb (Jan) Emmerman and uncle of Andrew and Stuart Emmerman; survived by many loving relatives and friends. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Camp One Step, www.camponestep.org, a camp for children with cancer his late daughter attended. Graveside service is private. To leave condolences and for information, including the link to view the graveside service, Shalom Memorial Funeral Home, (847) 255-3520 or www.shalom2.com.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Chicago Tribune on Jun. 5, 2020.