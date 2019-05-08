Chicago Tribune Obituaries
Martin "Marty" Merel, 82. Beloved husband of 60 years to Laurie nee Levin. Loving father of Roger (Sharon) Merel and David (Lisa) Merel. Cherished grandfather of Josh (Grace), Ethan (Matthew), Zach and Jake. Dear brother of Richard (Ellen) Merel and brother-in-law of Victor (Ellen) Levin and Deborah (Jim) Gollin. Service Friday, 10:30 am at Beth Emet The Free Synagogue, 1224 West Dempster Street, Evanston. Interment Waldheim Jewish Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials to your would be appreciated. Arrangements by Chicago Jewish Funerals – Skokie Chapel, 847.229.8822, www.cjfinfo.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on May 8, 2019
