Rev. Martin N. Winters
Age 94. Beloved son of the late Nathaniel and Margaret Winters. Loving brother of the late John (Angeline), late Mary, late Margaret, late Charles, and late Peter (Sharon) Winters. Cherished uncle of the late Carol, Jeanne, John, Michael, Peter, Dan, Sean, Marty, Bobby, Erin. Rev. Martin was an Associate at St. Barbara, St. Laurence, Maternity BVM and St. Sylvester Parishes; Educator at Quigley Prep Seminary, St. Mary of the Lake University and Niles College of Loyola University; longtime Dean at Niles College of Loyola University, and Chaplain at Our Lady of Sorrows Priory and Missionary Sisters of St. Benedict. In addition to the foregoing assignments Rev. Martin was known as the host of the longtime Sunday morning TV show on NBC entitled "Gamut". He also served as a guest commentator for NBC and WGN on such church functions as Christmas Midnight Mass and Pope John Paul II 's visit to Chicago in 1979. At this time due to Covid, Mass of the Resurrection and burial at Holy Sepulchre Cemetery will be private. There will be a Memorial Mass at a later date. Please leave a memory for the family on Rev. Martin's Tribute Wall; your stories will bring comfort to his family. Arrangements entrusted to Robert J. Sheehy & Sons Funeral Homes www.sheehyfh.com 708-857-7878



Published in Chicago Tribune on Dec. 6, 2020.
December 6, 2020
Fr Winters was always a bright spot in an often-dreary landscape. Be in God’s peace now , forever.
Fr Thomas Nangle
Student
