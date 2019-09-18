|
|
Martin Golden, 95 of Arlington Heights, beloved husband of the late Jeanne; loving father of Maryann, Peggy McLaughlin, Trish, Susan Mullin, and Martin P. Jr.; loved grandfather of Joey and Michelle Slawinski, Conor and Evan McLaughlin, and Tom Mullin; dear brother of the late Louise Kurylak, John J. Golden, M.D., and Peter "Bud" Golden. Visitation from 5:00 pm until 8:00 pm, Friday at the Glueckert Funeral Home, Ltd., 1520 N. Arlington Hts. Rd., Arl. Hts. Prayers 8:45 am Saturday from the funeral home to Our Lady of the Wayside Catholic Church, 440 S. Mitchell Ave., Arl. Hts. for Mass at 9:30 am. Interment All Saints Cemetery. In lieu of flowers contributions to Misericordia Heart of Mercy, 6300 N. Ridge Ave., Chicago, IL, 60660 appreciated. Funeral Information and condolences www.GlueckertFuneralHome.com or (847) 253-0168.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Sept. 18, 2019