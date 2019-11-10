|
Martin Patrick "Marty" O'Toole died on October 15, 2019 in California after teaching law at the Musical Institute that day. Marty is a licensed lawyer to practice law in Illinois and California. Marty is the most caring person, helping anyone in need. Marty is the son of Martin Francis and Mary Lou nee Coman O'Toole; brother of Colleen (Russ) Wolf, Moira (Ken) Shultz, Dan (Victoria) O'Toole, Sharon O'Toole, Mary Lou (Mark) Tull; uncle of Nicole (Jeff) Windsor, Kelly and Jacob Wolf, Dan (Lisa) Shultz, Tom Shultz, Connor and Brendan McPherson, Anabel and Lila O'Toole and Morgan Tull; great uncle of Jace and Tyler Windsor. Grandson of the late Martin and the late Bridget O'Toole and the late Honorable Daniel J. Coman and the late Marge "Sis" Coman; Nephew and Godson of Eileen O'Brien and late Mary Hield; nephew of the late Honorable Daniel P. Coman and the late George Coman. The Mass for Marty will be Saturday, November 16th at 10:00 A.M. at Christ the Servant Church, 8700 Havens, Woodridge, IL 60517. Instead of flowers, the family requests to remember Marty the next time you hear of someone needing help, reach out and help.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Nov. 10, 2019