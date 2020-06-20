Martin Peter Sum
Pete,

Today would have been our 28th wedding anniversary. I miss your kiss, I miss your touch, I miss us. Wish you were here to celebrate our special day with me. I loved you then, love you still, and always will love you. I think about you every day. Sending you all my love until we meet again. Happy Anniversary, Hon. All my love always,

Nancy


Published in Chicago Tribune on Jun. 20, 2020.
