Martin R. Schatzman, 65. Beloved husband of Barbara Jean nee Moser; Loving stepfather of Maurine (Roman) Conti, Michael (Regina) Conti, Marianne (Craig) Burt, Matthew (Susan) Conti, Mark (Alma) Conti, and Martina (Robert) Carr; Dearest grandfather of 14 grandchildren and 5 great-grandchildren; Beloved brother of Joan, Elizabeth (William) Reagan, Raymond, Paul, Daniel (Kathy) and the late Marietta. Wonderful uncle and friend of many. Preceded in death by his parents Robert and Joan. Memorial visitation Saturday 9 am at St. Peter the Apostle Church. Itasca, IL. until Mass of Christian Burial 10 am. Inurnment at All Saints Cemetery, Des Plaines. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Center for Independence through Conductive Education NW. www.cfimove.org. Arrangements entrusted to Belmont Funeral Home Information 773.286.2500
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on July 10, 2019